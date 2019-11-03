Fake SARS Operatives Arrested In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two alleged fake operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.



Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, said the suspects were arrested by officers from Ifako Police Division.



Elkana said, "They claimed to be SARS Operatives on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu Market.



"On further questioning, they claimed to be members of the Police Community Relations Committee from Victoria Island, Lagos.



"Two fake PCRC ID cards bearing same name was recovered from them.

"Suspects were charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Home."

The command did not say if the suspects would be prosecuted.