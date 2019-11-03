Fake SARS Operatives Arrested In Lagos

On further questioning, they claimed to be members of the Police Community Relations Committee from Victoria Island, Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two alleged fake operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad.

Spokesperson for the command, Bala Elkana, said the suspects were arrested by officers from Ifako Police Division.

Elkana said, "They claimed to be SARS Operatives on their way to effect an arrest at Bakare Daudu Market.

"On further questioning, they claimed to be members of the Police Community Relations Committee from Victoria Island, Lagos.

"Two fake PCRC ID cards bearing same name was recovered from them. 

"Suspects were charged to court and remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Home."

The command did not say if the suspects would be prosecuted. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Police Arrest 72 Armed Robbery Suspects, Kidnappers In Bauchi
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
CRIME Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
Police Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
CRIME How We Paid Our Girls' Kidnappers Ransom Twice -Parents Of Kaduna Schoolgirls
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
CRIME Abuja Kidnappings: We Have Arrested 14 Suspects, Say Police
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Trade Just In: Border Closure Extended To January 31 By Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Travel How Togolese Airline Destroyed Motorised Wheelchair Of Nigerian Passenger, Abandoned Her At Airport
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News FRSC Denies Production And Issuance Of Illegal Number Plates In Kano
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Celebrity I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Activist Tackles FUNAAB VC Over Expulsion Of Student Following Facebook Post
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insurgency Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigerians Remind Osinbajo Of Promise To End Apapa Gridlock
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Council Chairmen Arrested For Allegedly Diverting N4bn Regain Freedom
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Education Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Is Impunity, Shehu Sani, Segalink Say
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Border Closure Reduced Arms Smuggling, Says DSS
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Drugs REPORT: Majority Of People With Drug Use Problems Unemployed
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad