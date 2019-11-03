FRSC Denies Production And Issuance Of Illegal Number Plates In Kano

The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied producing and issuing illegall number plates in Kano State.

The denial came after a Twitter user named Arinzesq called out the road management authority for what he termed wrong spelling.

In a picture posted alongside the tweet, a number plate registered in Kano read “Chip Whip” instead of “Chief whip”.

Arinzesq said, “On this "Chip Whip" matter, @FRSCNigeria should be called out.

"They're the ones responsible for producing number plates, they should have known the spelling was an error.”

In their response on Sunday, FRSC said that the said number plate did not come from any of the FRSC production centres neither was it issued by the corps.

A statement signed by FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said, “ We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms.

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.

“Consequently, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book.

"Furthermore, he has directed all field commands across the country to be on vigilance and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

“To this end, he calls on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents, while assuring of the competence and diligence of the corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians.”