FRSC Denies Production And Issuance Of Illegal Number Plates In Kano

The denial came after a Twitter user named Arinzesq called out the road management authority for what he termed wrong spelling.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

 

The Federal Road Safety Corps has denied producing and issuing illegall number plates in Kano State.

The denial came after a Twitter user named Arinzesq called out the road management authority for what he termed wrong spelling. 

In a picture posted alongside the tweet, a number plate registered in Kano read “Chip Whip” instead of “Chief whip”. 

Arinzesq said, “On this "Chip Whip" matter, @FRSCNigeria should be called out. 

"They're the ones responsible for producing number plates, they should have known the spelling was an error.” 

In their response on Sunday, FRSC said that the said number plate did not come from any of the FRSC production centres neither was it issued by the corps.

A statement signed by FRSC Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said, “ We are therefore making it abundantly clear to members of the public that FRSC as the lead agency in road traffic management and safety administration in the country has nothing to do with the said number plate as some people are insinuating on some social media platforms. 

“For the avoidance of doubt, FRSC with its International Quality Management certification (ISO 9001: 2008) has rigorous quality procedures for producing and issuing any of its security documents which makes the possibility of such obvious grammatical errors on any of its licences an impossibility.

“Consequently, the Corps Marshal, Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has ordered the Sector Commander of Kano State to investigate the origin of the purported number plate with a view to bringing the perpetrators of the illegal act to book. 

"Furthermore, he has directed all field commands across the country to be on vigilance and clampdown on producers and issuers of fake number plates.

“To this end, he calls on members of the public to immediately report any act of such illegality against all FRSC security documents, while assuring of the competence and diligence of the corps in carrying out all its assignments geared toward ensuring safer road environments for safety and security of all Nigerians.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Agba Jalingo Listed In World's 10 'Most Urgent' Cases Of Threats To Press Freedom
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: How Budget Defence Exposed Poor State Of Facilities At National Assembly
0 Comments
13 Minutes Ago
Drugs REPORT: Majority Of People With Drug Use Problems Unemployed
0 Comments
7 Minutes Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Legal Former UNILAG Lecturer Accuses Attorney-General Of Imo Of Perverting Justice
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Just In: One Person Dies As Petrol Tanker Collides With Bus On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad