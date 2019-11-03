I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele

Nigerian gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, has said that he did not publicly announce the birth of his triplets because he “wanted them to live”.

In an interview with PUNCH, the artiste said he gave birth to the triplets on January 18, 2019.

He said, “My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral.

“I told those who saw me at the hospital in the United States not to disclose that I had given birth because I wanted my triplets to live.

“I was so scared initially for their lives, I didn’t want anything to happen to them health-wise but I thank God that everything is perfect now, they are doing very fine.

“It’s a thing of joy and I have never experienced it before. I never expected it too because when one is looking for the fruit of the womb, one may get one or at least two but not three.

“The first time I heard that my wife was pregnant, I was very excited. From the moment we confirmed she was pregnant, I couldn’t describe my joy.

“But on the day of delivery, seeing the scan, baby A, B and C, it now dawned on me that they were eventually coming to the world.

“The babies have been a source of blessing to me. There have been a lot of changes in all that pertains to me.

“I also appreciate my wife who endured for over 20 years to achieve this. Some women would have eloped; her family would have pressured her to leave but she was steadfast.”