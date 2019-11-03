I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele

He said, “My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral."

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

 

Nigerian gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, has said that he did not publicly announce the birth of his triplets because he “wanted them to live”.

In an interview with PUNCH, the artiste said he gave birth to the triplets on January 18, 2019.

He said, “My babies were actually born on January 18, 2019. They were delivered prematurely, so initially I had to deny the reports when it went viral.

“I told those who saw me at the hospital in the United States not to disclose that I had given birth because I wanted my triplets to live.

“I was so scared initially for their lives, I didn’t want anything to happen to them health-wise but I thank God that everything is perfect now, they are doing very fine.

“It’s a thing of joy and I have never experienced it before. I never expected it too because when one is looking for the fruit of the womb, one may get one or at least two but not three.

“The first time I heard that my wife was pregnant, I was very excited. From the moment we confirmed she was pregnant, I couldn’t describe my joy.

“But on the day of delivery, seeing the scan, baby A, B and C, it now dawned on me that they were eventually coming to the world.

“The babies have been a source of blessing to me. There have been a lot of changes in all that pertains to me.

“I also appreciate my wife who endured for over 20 years to achieve this. Some women would have eloped; her family would have pressured her to leave but she was steadfast.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

The True Story Of "Joromi"
Arts Simi Vs Victor Uwaifo: The True Story Of 'Joromi'
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity Davido Arrests Girls Who Accused Him of Impregnating Them
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
SEUN KUTI: I Was Disappointed In Ooni Of Ife For Claiming Jesus Was His Father In The U.S
ACTIVISM Seun Kuti: I Was Disappointed In Ooni Of Ife For Claiming Jesus Was His Father In The U.S.
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Talk By Falz: A Review
0 Comments
9 Months Ago
Entertainment Rising Jazz Star Bunmi Thomas, Born In Britain To Nigerian Parents, Faces Deportation
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Entertainment Dammy Krane Granted N50,000 Bail By Court
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Insurgency Air Force Neutralises ISWAP's Hideout In Borno
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
News FRSC Denies Production And Issuance Of Illegal Number Plates In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Kwara Council Chairmen Arrested For Allegedly Diverting N4bn Regain Freedom
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military Army To Try 20 Including Six Officers For Cowardice, Negligence
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs Two Nigerians Arrested For Cocaine Distribution, Recruiting Traffickers In Malaysia
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram: Revoke N14bn Road Project In Adamawa, Communities Urge Government
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education FUNAAB Expels Student Over Letter To IGP, Alliance With Sowore
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Drugs REPORT: Majority Of People With Drug Use Problems Unemployed
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Border Closure Reduced Arms Smuggling, Says DSS
0 Comments
29 Minutes Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad