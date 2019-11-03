Kwara Council Chairmen Arrested For Allegedly Diverting N4bn Regain Freedom

The chairmen were accused of diverting a part of their internally generated revenue to personal use.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has released the 16 local council chairmen from Kwara State accused of allegedly diverting N4bn.

EFCC’s spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Saturday confirmed the release of the accused persons.

He said, “All the council chairmen were released after questioning on Friday, November 1, 2019, contrary to reports in mainstream and social media that they were detained by the commission.

“The commission wishes to state that no council chairman was detained at the Ilorin office.”

He said the chairmen have also volunteered statements to the commission.

However, the EFCC noted that the investigation would still continue.

The local government chairmen listed include  Risikat Opakunle, Saidu Yaru Musa, Umar Belle, Ayeni Dallas, Fatai Adeniyi Garba, Lah Abdulmumeen and  Raliat Funmi Salau.

Others are Aminat Omodara, Muyiwa Oladipo, Oladipo Omole, Abdullahi Abubakar Bata, Saka Eleyele, Lateef Gbadamosi, Oni Adebayo Joseph,  Omokanye Joshua Olatunji and Jibril Salihu.

