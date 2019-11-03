Oshiomhole Accuses Edo Deputy Governor Of Masterminding Attack On Him, Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 03, 2019


National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Adams Oshiomhole, has countered allegations that he mobilised thugs to attack Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, during the convocation of Edo University, Iyamho, on Saturday.

He stated this on Sunday in Abuja while reacting to the allegations. 

Oshiomhole absolved himself of sponsoring thugs, saying it was unthinkable that he would attack his own guests.

He said, "This whole thing is unfortunate because it was organised by the state government. 

"By Thursday evening, and you can crosscheck with the IGP, I had information that the deputy governor asked some people to organise 1,000 people to the university community. 

"The whole idea was for them to boo me and celebrate it in the media that the comrade-chairman was booed in his own community. 

"The Central Bank of Nigeria governor who delivered the convocation lecture was also a witness.

"He was not invited to address a rally, he was invited to deliver a convocation lecture and he wasn't going to talk to those thugs who were wearing all kinds of inscriptions.

"I conveyed the message to the IGP to prevent thugs being imported to the place by the deputy governor. 

"Some few minutes later, the governor himself arrived and Mr Emefiele went to him and said to him, 'what are these people doing here?' 

"He said if those people were there, he wasn't going to deliver the convocation lecture because he didn't come to do politics, he just came to perform a normal intellectual activity. 

"The governor promised to get the people out of the university. 

"We had to meander into the auditorium where the lecture was to be delivered and of course, you could hear all sorts of slogans and counter slogans.

"This was exactly what they had planned and the whole idea was they would have their cameras waiting. 

"As I step out, people will be booing me and the media will report that Oshiomhole booed when he attended the convocation ceremony. 

"That was the whole idea."
 

