Police Arrest 72 Armed Robbery Suspects, Kidnappers In Bauchi

The Bauchi Police Command has arrested a total of 72 suspects allegedly terrorising the state.

This was disclosed by the spokesperson for the command on Saturday.

The suspects were allegedly arrested for crimes like armed robbery and kidnapping among others in October under the special operation code-named “Operation Puff Adder”.

A statement by the command reads, “The suspects confessed to have been involved in armed robbery attacks on residents of the following areas of Bauchi: Gida Dubu, Fadaman Mada, GRA, Waterboard Quarters, Turum, Madina Quarters and Bakaro among others all within Bauchi metropolis.

“The suspects also confessed to have killed one Usman Mohammed in the month of April 2019 along Zaranda Hotel.”

According to the spokesperson, some of the victims have identified the suspects as responsible for the attacks and robbery against them.

He explained that two gangs of kidnappers and others involved in criminal conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen property, thuggery, and possession of dangerous weapons were part of the suspects arrested.

Of those arrested, a total of 57 suspects have been charged to court while 15 others were being investigated.

The police recovered from the suspects 10 assorted firearms, five cartridges, 20 machetes, two vehicles, and two motorcycles among other items.