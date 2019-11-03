Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos

The Nigeria Police Force has sought the help of the media to locate the parents of two kids abducted by suspected child traffickers.



Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, made the call on Sunday in a statement.



He said the command arrested one Chukwunonso Blessing, a 30-year-old woman, in whose possession two children were found.



The boys are aged three and six.



He said the woman was seen along Alaba International Market with two children namely Joshua James and Samuel Gbawune trying to board a vehicle to Onitsha, Anambra State.



Bala said, "Upon questioning, she claimed that the boys were adopted by her husband one Chukwunoso Happiness from a motherless baby home in Jos, Plateau State and brought to Lagos.



"That she was taking them to Onitsha to meet her husband.

"On Friday at about 0700hrs, the said husband was also arrested by the police.

"He confessed to have bought the kids at the sum of N140,000 from one Mama Oyoo of Jos township.

"The kids were recovered. Efforts are emplaced to identify their parents and reunite them.



"The command called on motor park operators, unions and well-meaning Nigerians to keep an eye on passengers with kids that appear suspicious."