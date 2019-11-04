British-Nigerian Artist Wants Contemporaries To Take Residency In Lagos

This is a reversal of the trend, which usually sees Nigerians and Africans traveling to live and work in the West.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

A British-Nigerian artist, Yinka Shonibare, is organising a programme that will bring fellow contemporaries to live and work together in West Africa.

This is a reversal of the trend, which usually sees Nigerians and Africans traveling to live and work in the West.

According to Reuters, Yinka – a Turner Prize nominee – made this known on Saturday at the launch of his foundation named “Guest Artist Space Foundation”, which will be responsible for the project and help fund African participants.

He said, “The journey has always been Africans going to the West and I think we need to reverse that.

“It’s important that African cultures are properly understood in the context of Africa and that people actually come here to learn.

“Under the scheme, four groups of three artists will spend three months every year based at sites in Lagos and on a 30-acre farm in Ijebu town 100 km (62 miles) away.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Trade Just In: Border Closure Extended To January 31 By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel NIWA To Impound Rickety Boats, Sanction Operators, Passengers Without Life Vests
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Travel How Togolese Airline Destroyed Motorised Wheelchair Of Nigerian Passenger, Abandoned Her At Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigerians Remind Osinbajo Of Promise To End Apapa Gridlock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: One Dead, Many Injured In Ondo-Akure Road Auto Crash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
3 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Opinion Davido’s Handcuffs: What You Need To Know By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Orders INEC to Conduct Fresh Election In Kano
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
NNPC Kyari: NNPC Establishing Two New Refineries In Bid To Become Fuel Net Exporter
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Celebrity I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Trade Just In: Border Closure Extended To January 31 By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Edo Deputy Governor Of Masterminding Attack On Him, Others
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Military Extrajudicial Killings: We Will Apprehend, Punish Soldiers In Viral Video –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Legal Ozekhome To Kidnappers: Release Justice Iheme-Nwosu, See Her As Your Mother
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Senate Summons Central Bank Governor Emefiele Over Multiple Exchange Rates
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Opinion O Ye Foolish Nigerians! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Education Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Is Impunity, Shehu Sani, Segalink Say
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad