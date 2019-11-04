FUNAAB Expulsion: Group Calls For Ifemosu Adewale Reinstatement

The campus unit of the Take It Back Movement has condemned the action of the management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, over the expulsion of a 200-level student activist, Ifemosu Adewale.



Speaking with SaharaReporters, the national coordinator of the citizens and human rights movement, Sanyaolu Juwon, said: "The trend among various institutions of education in Nigeria in victimising and suppressing dissent student voices who question things going wrong on campuses can no longer hold ground as we raise our voice in our thousands to condemn this unjust acts, because it is not just an attack on the fundamental right of a student to express himself, but an attack every student in all Nigerian institutions.



"Ifemosu Micheal Adewale, a brave student of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta was served an expulsion letter, by the school management because he decided to question the administration, harassment and students, and poor transportation system while demanding for succinct solutions to this terrible plight faced by the students of FUNAAB."



Speaking further, he stated, "The Take it Back Movement, campus wing, condemn this injustice and illegal trampling on the fundamental right of Ifemosu Micheal, as enshrined in the Nigeria constitution, which gives him power and right to express himself on issues that bothers him or humanity at large.



"We demand that the Management of the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, should immediately, reinstate Ifemosu Micheal Adewale, who is an epitome of what every Nigerian students and Nigerians at large should emulate in holding their management and government responsible for their actions and inactions, he had committed no offense in the purported open letter and article that was used as grounds for his expulsion. Hence, the expulsion is tyrannical and illegal and should be reversed.



Juwon added, "We also demand that the menace of transportation on campus be looked into and ameliorated for the comfort of study for the Nigerian student. The normal stress of studying is enough to make a student give up on education, but resilience from the Students have kept them forging ahead, why add artificial problems to that. The funds allocated to MANCOTS should be prudently utilized for its purpose which should be empirical in the transportation system for FUNAAB students.



"In relation to this, we demand an end to the harassment and extortion of students on and off-campus by officers of the EFCC and SARS. The school security exists to ensure that activities inside the campus are carried out as it ought to be. It is, in fact, an admittance of dereliction of duty if the school security department has to transfer its responsibility to SARS and EFCC operatives who have a record of harassing and exploiting innocent citizens.



"Our demands are not to be in any way taken for granted, as any attempt to ignore these demands will attract legal and radical actions from Nigerian students all over the country."