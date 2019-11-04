Government’s Alcohol Tax Triples Nigerian Breweries Debt

According to the firm’s nine-month report card, a loss of N2.2bn was recorded before tax in the period under view.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

 

Data from Nigerian Breweries third quarter results as cited by FBN Quest indicates that the firm has tripled its debt between this time last year and now to N72.8bn.

According to the firm’s nine-month report card, a loss of N2.2bn was recorded before tax in the period under view.

The report said, “Nigerian Breweries' Q3 2019 pre-tax loss of -N2.2bn was primarily driven by a surge in borrowing costs.

“The company's total debt more than tripled y/y to N72.8bn.

“NB's performance was also affected by the change in excise regime.

“Beer volumes grew by low-single digit y/y, driven by the premium segment but this was eroded by a 30 per cent increase in excise tax charge.”

The financial research firm noted that NB’s shares have also performed poorly on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

It noted that ‘NB’s shares has shed -46 per cent.’

FBN quest said in its report that it has a negative medium term rating on the beer industry in the country.

In a 2018 analysis by PWC before the June 4 commencement of the new tax regime, it said the government had given fair consideration and planning time to the firms in the alcohol sector.

The tax was designed to increase within a three year period from 2018 to 2020.

The government’s reason for increasing cost in that sector of the economy include the need to raise revenue, reduce health hazards and align with similar tax impositions by the Economic Community of West African States members.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Taxes Fowler Dragged To Court For Continuing As FIRS Boss Despite End Of Tenure
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Taxes Association Kicks Against Proposed Introduction of Land Use Charge In Ondo State
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Taxes FIRS Rakes In N13bn From Billionaire Tax Debtors
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Tunde Fowler Replies To Buhari's Query, Explains Why FIRS Didn't Meet Revenue Target
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Celebrity Poor Nigerians Are Being Overtaxed, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
2 Weeks Ago
Politics We Will Continue To Oppose Ambode's Land Use Charge - Lagos PDP
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Celebrity I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Davido’s Handcuffs: What You Need To Know By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Trade Just In: Border Closure Extended To January 31 By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Edo Deputy Governor Of Masterminding Attack On Him, Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion O Ye Foolish Nigerians! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
NNPC Kyari: NNPC Establishing Two New Refineries In Bid To Become Fuel Net Exporter
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Education Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Is Impunity, Shehu Sani, Segalink Say
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Senate Summons Central Bank Governor Emefiele Over Multiple Exchange Rates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Fake SARS Operatives Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore Belongs To Nobody But Sacrificed For Everybody By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Expulsion: Group Calls For Ifemosu Adewale Reinstatement
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad