How Government Cashier Delivered N750m to Jonah Jang –EFCC

The commission is prosecuting Jang alongside Yusuf Pam, a cashier at the Office of the Secretary to the State Government, for the alleged misappropriation and embezzlement of N6.2bn.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

A witness of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has narrated to the court how a cashier at the Plateau State Government House delivered the sum of N750m to a former governor of the state, Jonah Jang.

At the trial on Monday, Musa Sunday, the prosecution witness of the EFCC, told the court that there is documentary evidence that money was given to Jang in bulk and his confessional statement was tendered as exhibit before the court.

He added that the money was handed over to Jang when he held sway as governor of Plateau State.

However, Sunday, while being cross-examined by Mike Ozekhome, Jang’s lawyer, said the alleged N750m was meant for the payment of salaries and emoluments of primary school teachers and not for the second defendant, Pam, whom he said withdrew the money in cash for his boss, Jang.

The court had on Wednesday, October 30, heard from seven witnesses how over N6bn was allegedly moved out from different banks by Jang and others.

Justice Daniel Longji, the presiding judge, adjourned to November 11, 2019 for the continuation of trial.

SaharaReporters, New York

