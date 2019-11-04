Man In Court Over Alleged Internet Fraud

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Makurdi Zonal Office, on Monday arraigned a 26-year-old suspected Internet fraudster, James Kuve Sughter, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon of the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

The commission said the suspect allegedly made use of a unique electronic identification of another person to obtain the sum of N534,971 from one Asiwaju Dada.

Sughter was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on fraud and possession of documents containing false pretence.

According to the EFCC, he committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(a) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition prevention Etc) Act 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.

