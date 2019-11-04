NIWA To Impound Rickety Boats, Sanction Operators, Passengers Without Life Vests

The organisation also said that it would sanction boat operators and even passengers, who fail to wear life vests while travelling on Lagos’ waters.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

The National Inland Waterways Authority in Lagos has said it will ground any boat that fails to meet certain operational specifications.

Area Manager of NIWA in Lagos, Lara Braimah, made the statement during a safety campaign to educate stakeholders in water transportation including passengers on how to guard against accidents.

She called on boat operators to take great care of their vessels and not board any intending passenger refusing to adhere to safety procedures.

She said, “This campaign is targeted at zero tolerance for attitudes inimical to safety issues on Lagos waters and everyone who may wish to use the waterways must embrace it.

“Life is important and NIWA in Lagos would not stand by and watch stakeholders flagrantly disobey safety procedures.

“NIWA would also impound boats and life jackets which did not meet with certain operational specifications.”

Speaking further, Braimah disclosed that the campaign will cover Ikorodu, Badore, Epe, Liverpool, Badagry and Ajegunle waterfront jetties all in Lagos.

SaharaReporters, New York

