Ondo Court Sentences Teenager To Prison For Stealing Items Worth N600,000

Olawale Jimoh, an 18-year-old serial thief, has been sentenced to one year in prison for stealing items worth N600,000 in Ondo State.

Jimoh was sentenced to prison by the Chief Magistrates Court sitting in Akure, the state capital.

SaharaReporters gathered that the teenager conspired with a friend now at large, to steal the items on October 17, 2019.

The items include Yamaha generator valued at N200, 000; two injector cylinders valued at N200, 000; two kick starter valued at N200 000, one alternator and some other parts yet to be ascertained.

The stolen items belonged to one Mr Augustine Oraiwhgo.

Jimoh's offence was contrary to section 383 and punishable under section 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State of Nigeria, 2006.

The defendant is facing a two-count charge bothering on conspiracy and stealing.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges read before him at the law court.

Prosecutor of the case, Mr Augustine Omhenimhen, revealed the items were found in the Isolo area of Akure following investigations into the case.

In her ruling, the magistrate, O. Yakubu, said Jimoh was guilty of all the charges before him.

The court ordered that all recovered items be returned to the owner.