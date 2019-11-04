Protect Our Land, Lagos Community Appeals To Governor Sanwo-Olu

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

Residents of Odedina Village in the Olokonla area of Eti-Osa Local Government in Lagos have appealed to the state government to stop further encroachment on their land.

Spokesperson for the family, Mr Olayinka Odedina, disclosed that officials of the state’s Task Force had in December 16, 2016 stormed the community and sacked people from their houses by demolishing several structures including mosques and churches.

He said after that period, the community went to court and government asked for an out-of-court settlement after which a considerable portion of the land in the village was released to the people. 

According to Odedina, in recent times however, some strange faces had been coming into the area to inspect houses and lands, leaving residents in fear and confusion.

Also appealing for the intervention of the Lagos State Government and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, a resident of the community, Pastor Adekunle Ajayi, said that many of them were yet to recover from the loss of their demolished property.

He appealed to the government to adhere strictly to the agreement it reached with the people after the matter was settled out of court.

 

