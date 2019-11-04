Supreme Court Throws Out Case Challenging Legality Of Onnoghen’s Removal

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen following an accusation of false asset declaration against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

The Supreme Court has dismissed the application challenging the legality of the removal of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen.

President Muhammadu Buhari suspended Onnoghen following an accusation of false asset declaration against him by the Code of Conduct Bureau.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal later found Onnoghen guilty of false declaration of assets in breach of the provisions of the Code of Conduct Bureau for public officials.

However, one Samuel Nwawka filed a referral appeal challenging the removal of Onnoghen as the Chief Justice of Nigeria.

A panel led by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour on Monday struck out the application after Nwawka failed to appear in court neither was his represented.

Nwawka had approached the apex court to invoke section 22 of the Supreme Court Act to determine constitutional questions relating to the ways and manners the Nigerian Government caused the removal of Onnoghen as CJN through an ex-parte application at the Code of Conduct Tribunal on February 23, 2019.

The appellant prayed the apex court to determine whether or not the action of the first to six respondents in applying for and ordering the removal of Onnoghen before his appearance at the Code of Conduct Tribunal is constitutional, arbitrary, outrageous and a flagrant violation of Onnoghen’s rights to the presumption of innocence.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Falana: National Industrial Court Competent To Apply ILO Conventions
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Legal Ozekhome To Kidnappers: Release Justice Iheme-Nwosu, See Her As Your Mother
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Lagos Auto Dealer Remanded In Prison Custody Over Alledged N207.1m Fraud
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Legal MTN Vs Abubakar Malami: Court Adjourns Telecom Firm’s $2 Billion Tax Suit Until 2020
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
Opinion Buhari Needs To Take Action Against Mob Lynching By Stephen Chukwumah
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Legal Ondo By-Election Case: Nationwide Judiciary Strike Stalled Continuous Court Hearing
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Celebrity I Didn’t Disclose Birth Of My Triplets Because I Wanted Them To Live –Ayefele
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Davido’s Handcuffs: What You Need To Know By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Trade Just In: Border Closure Extended To January 31 By Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Accuses Edo Deputy Governor Of Masterminding Attack On Him, Others
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Seek Parents Of Kidnapped Children In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion O Ye Foolish Nigerians! By Bayo Oluwasanmi
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
NNPC Kyari: NNPC Establishing Two New Refineries In Bid To Become Fuel Net Exporter
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Education Expelling Students Over Social Media Posts Is Impunity, Shehu Sani, Segalink Say
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Money Nigerian Senate Summons Central Bank Governor Emefiele Over Multiple Exchange Rates
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
CRIME Fake SARS Operatives Arrested In Lagos
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Opinion Sowore Belongs To Nobody But Sacrificed For Everybody By SKC Ogbonnia
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Education FUNAAB Expulsion: Group Calls For Ifemosu Adewale Reinstatement
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad