Tailor Jailed For Buying Stolen Motorcycle In Benue

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Makurdi Zonal Office, on Monday secured the conviction of one Orhena Sesugh Bartholomew.

The commission said it had arrested, investigated and taken Bartholomew before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon sitting at the Federal High Court Makurdi, Benue State.

Bartholomew, on or about October 15, 2019 in Makurdi, the state capital, without lawful authority, engaged in acquisition of a motorcycle knowing that the said item was proceed of criminal activity and he thereby committed an offence.

The anti-graft agency said the offence was contrary to Section 18(1) of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (Establishment) Act, 2004 and punishable under section 18(2) of the same act.