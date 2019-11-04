Ten Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Arrested In Niger

Commissioner of Police in the state, Alhaji Usman Adamu, made the disclosure on Monday.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 04, 2019

 

The Niger State Police Command has arrested 10 suspected kidnappers and armed robbers at Tafa Local Government Area of the state.

He said, “On October 31, 2019, at about 1000 hours, investigation led to the interception and arrest of three other members of the syndicate at Dikko Junction which led the team to Zaria, Kaduna State, to arrest another three members of the syndicate.

“The suspects confessed to being serial kidnappers and armed robbers operating in Kaduna and Katsina states.”

The suspects confessed to receiving N800, 000 and N600, 000 from their victims as ransom, a case under investigation.

Adamu reiterated the command’s resolve to find a lasting solution to the rising security challenges in the state.

 

SaharaReporters, New York

