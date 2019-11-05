Adamawa Governor Orders Payment Of N30,000 New Minimum Wage

Adamawa State governor, Ahmadu Fintiri, has ordered the implementation of N30,000 new national minimum wage in the state.

The new wage takes effect from November 2019, according to a statement by the Director Media and Communications, Solomon Kumangar.

The statement reads, "Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has directed that payment of the new national minimum wage should commence from November, 2019.

"This order covers state civil servants as well as local government employees.”

Recall that Governor Fintiri had promised to implement the new national minimum wage once the federal government concluded discussions on its consequential effect.