Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria

The Ghana Union of Traders Associations has expressed concern over goods of its members locked up in Nigeria following a directive by President Muhammad to close all land borders.

Nigeria closed its border with Benin Republic on August 21, making it impossible for Ghanaian traders whose goods are in transit from Nigeria through Benin or vice versa to transport their wares.

The group said, "About 100 trucks of goods belonging to Ghanaian traders have been locked up in Nigeria following that economic decision, with many of the traders who took loans for their businesses counting their losses."

GUTA called on the Ghanaian Government to do everything possible to help traders whose goods have been locked up in Nigeria for the last three months to retrieve their wares, Graphic Online reports.

President of GUTA, Dr Joseph Obeng, said the action by Nigeria had visited untold hardship on traders and called for urgent steps to address the situation.

He added, “Our traders bought goods from Nigeria but for the past three months, they cannot bring them home to sell and get back their capital because their trucks are stranded.

“The perishable goods have gone bad and the goods that have been returned to warehouses in Nigeria are incurring more costs because of rent.”