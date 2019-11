Sarah Alade

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed former Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr Sarah Alade, as his Special Adviser on Finance and Economy.

Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to President Buhari, Garba Shehu, made the announcement in statement on Tuesday.

Alade, who spent 23 years with CBN, would work from the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the statement added.