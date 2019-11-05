Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government

The Nigerian Government on Tuesday withdrew the corruption charges against President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and four other members of the board.

The Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu discharged and acquitted Pinnick, NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an executive member, Yusuff Fresh, after revealing that the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice wrote to withdraw the charges filed before the court by the disbanded Special Presidential and Investigation Panel.

The office of the AGF said that there was no basis for the charges filed against Pinnick and others

Mohammed Katu, counsel to the defendants while making his submission said, “We asked that since the prosecution has applied to withdraw the charges, the defendants should be acquitted.”

In May, Pinnick and four others were arraigned on 18 counts for allegedly diverting money gotten from the Federation of International Football Association for Nigeria’s appearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had also sealed properties belonging to Pinnick and other top ranking members of the NFF in relation to mismanagement of funds.