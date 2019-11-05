Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government

The Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu discharged and acquitted Pinnick, NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an executive member, Yusuff Fresh, after revealing that the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice wrote to withdraw the charges filed before the court by the disbanded Special Presidential and Investigation Panel.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government on Tuesday withdrew the corruption charges against President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick and four other members of the board.

The Federal High Court in Abuja presided over by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu discharged and acquitted Pinnick, NFF Secretary, Sunusi Mohammed; 1st Vice-President, Seyi Akinwumi; 2nd Vice-President, Shehu Dikko and an executive member, Yusuff Fresh, after revealing that the office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice wrote to withdraw the charges filed before the court by the disbanded Special Presidential and Investigation Panel.

The office of the AGF said that there was no basis for the charges filed against Pinnick and others

Mohammed Katu, counsel to the defendants while making his submission said, “We asked that since the prosecution has applied to withdraw the charges, the defendants should be acquitted.”

In May, Pinnick and four others were arraigned on 18 counts for allegedly diverting money gotten from the Federation of International Football Association for Nigeria’s appearing at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission had also sealed properties belonging to Pinnick and other top ranking members of the NFF in relation to mismanagement of funds. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Exclusive: Court Of Appeal Officials Demand Bribe To Fix Hearing Date For Charles Okah’s Case
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over $1.49m Money Laundering Scheme
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption Ruling On Maina’s Bail Application Fixed For November 7
0 Comments
20 Minutes Ago
CRIME Man In Court Over Alleged Internet Fraud
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Legal Supreme Court Throws Out Case Challenging Legality Of Onnoghen’s Removal
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Corruption How Government Cashier Delivered N750m to Jonah Jang –EFCC
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Signs PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nisa Garki Hospital Negligence Killed My Wife -Nigerian Lawyer Sues Clinic, Petitions Health, FCT Ministers
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Entertainment Reactions Trail Genevieve's Lionheart Movie Oscar Disqualification
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Set Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Up -Deputy Governor's Spokesman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Guts Balogun Market
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
CRIME Kaduna Kidnapping: We're Being Kidnapped On A Daily Basis, Claim Residents
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Orders INEC to Conduct Fresh Election In Kano
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Hannatu Musawa Trump's Trial Or Triumph? By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Kidnapping Now A Business, It’ll Be Difficult To Stop In Nigeria –Wike
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five As Thugs Unleash Terror On Lagos Community
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad