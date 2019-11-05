Court Orders Suspension Of Operation Positive Identification

Justice Rilwanu Aikawa ordered the Nigerian Army and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to maintain status quo pending the determination of a suit filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the Nigerian Army to suspend its ongoing Operation Positive Identification.

Justice Rilwanu Aikawa ordered the Nigerian Army and Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, to maintain status quo pending the determination of a suit filed by Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana.

Falana, who filed the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1939/2019 on October 25, is seeking among others, an order stopping the operation.

The COAS, the Army and the Attorney-General of the Federation are first to third respondents in the suit.

When the matter came up on Tuesday, none of the respondents were in court.

Falana informed the judge that the respondents had been served the processes and the proof of service was in the court's file.

Principal State Counsel from the Ministry of Justice prayed the judge to grant an adjournment to enable the Solicitor-General, Mr Dayo Apata, handle the matter personally and also give the respondents time to harmonise their positions.

Justice Aikawa granted his application, saying, “In view of the agreement between both counsels, I hereby order the first and second defendants to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.”

He matter was adjourned till November 18 for further hearing.

In his suit, Falana had argued that the planned nationwide operation, which will run from November 1, to December 23, 2019, by which Nigerian citizens would be required to move about with means of identification, is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void.

He argued that the operation violates his right and that of other Nigerian citizens to liberty as encapsulated in Section 35 respectively of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as Amended and Article 6 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples Rights (Ratification and Enforcement) Act, (Cap A10) Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

He filed along with the suit an order seeking an interim injunction restraining the three respondents from going on with the plan pending the hearing of the substantive suit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive Exclusive: Court Of Appeal Officials Demand Bribe To Fix Hearing Date For Charles Okah’s Case
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Ruling On Maina’s Bail Application Fixed For November 7
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Corruption Corruption Case Against Pinnick, Others Withdrawn By Government
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Legal Lack Of Space Stalls Arraignment Of 57 Alleged Gays In Lagos
0 Comments
25 Minutes Ago
CRIME Man In Court Over Alleged Internet Fraud
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Military Extrajudicial Killings: We Will Apprehend, Punish Soldiers In Viral Video –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Signs PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Nisa Garki Hospital Negligence Killed My Wife -Nigerian Lawyer Sues Clinic, Petitions Health, FCT Ministers
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Entertainment Reactions Trail Genevieve's Lionheart Movie Oscar Disqualification
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Oshiomhole Set Godwin Obaseki, Philip Shaibu Up -Deputy Governor's Spokesman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Markets Fire Guts Balogun Market
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
CRIME Kaduna Kidnapping: We're Being Kidnapped On A Daily Basis, Claim Residents
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Orders INEC to Conduct Fresh Election In Kano
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Hannatu Musawa Trump's Trial Or Triumph? By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Kidnapping Now A Business, It’ll Be Difficult To Stop In Nigeria –Wike
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Police Arrest Five As Thugs Unleash Terror On Lagos Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad