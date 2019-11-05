EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Benin Zonal Office, has arrested eight officials of Communication Trends Limited, JAO TV and Worldlink for illegally broadcasting contents of Multichoice Nigeria Limited.

According to the EFCC, the operators allegedly aired English Premier League matches and other contents on their network at the detriment of Multichoice Nigeria, which acquired the rights to broadcast the contents.

EFCC said, “The suspects were arrested in Edo and Delta states through intelligence and the support of officials of Multichoice.

“The pay TV operators allegedly charge their own customers between N2500-N3000 as monthly subscription.”

SaharaReporters gathered that several items were recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest.

The suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are completed, the EFCC said.