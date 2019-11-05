Fire Guts Balogun Market

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

A section of the popular Lagos Balogun Market has been gutted by fire.

The fire was reported to have started on Tuesday morning.

Details of the fire outbreak are still sketchy.

However, someone who claimed to have witnessed fire incident told SaharaReporters, “Yes, it’s true. There’s a fire here at Great Nigerian House, behind Oluwole complex in Balogun market.”

There was a fire incident in the section of the busy market in February 2017.

As of the time of filing this report, firefighters have yet to arrive at the scene of the inferno.

SaharaReporters, New York

