Kogi/Bayelsa Elections: PDP Cautions INEC Chair Mahmood Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party says the Independent National Electoral

Commission should not deploy officials with a questionable character

for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.



The party made this known on Monday in a statement by its National

Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.



“Our party recognizes that while some are of clean records in their

previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of

questionable character and fared far below expectations in their

responsibility.



“The PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note

that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is

capable of triggering a crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the

electoral process.



“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present

an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to a

free, fair and credible election without being influenced or

manipulated.



“The PDP, therefore, invites the INEC Chairman to rescue whatever is

left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the

will of the people to prevail,” the party said.

