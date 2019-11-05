Kogi/Bayelsa Elections: PDP Cautions INEC Chair Mahmood Yakubu

The party made this known on Monday in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 05, 2019

 

The Peoples Democratic Party says the Independent National Electoral
Commission should not deploy officials with a questionable character
for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

The party made this known on Monday in a statement by its National
Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.

“Our party recognizes that while some are of clean records in their
previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of
questionable character and fared far below expectations in their
responsibility.

“The PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note
that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is
capable of triggering a crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the
electoral process.

“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present
an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to a
free, fair and credible election without being influenced or
manipulated.

“The PDP, therefore, invites the INEC Chairman to rescue whatever is
left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the
will of the people to prevail,” the party said.
 

 
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics JUST IN: Buhari Signs PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Orders INEC to Conduct Fresh Election In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Kidnapping Now A Business, It’ll Be Difficult To Stop In Nigeria –Wike
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Court Affirms PDP’s Victory In Zamfara Governorship Battle
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption How Government Cashier Delivered N750m to Jonah Jang –EFCC
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics JUST IN: Buhari Signs PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Elections JUST IN: Appeal Court Orders INEC to Conduct Fresh Election In Kano
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Exclusive Exclusive: Court Of Appeal Officials Demand Bribe To Fix Hearing Date For Charles Okah’s Case
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Sex 23-year-old Man Lynched For Sexually Assaulting Four-year-old Girl
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Military Extrajudicial Killings: We Will Apprehend, Punish Soldiers In Viral Video –Nigerian Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Kidnapping Now A Business, It’ll Be Difficult To Stop In Nigeria –Wike
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Opinion Davido’s Handcuffs: What You Need To Know By Koye-Ladele Mofehintoluwa
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
NNPC Kyari: NNPC Establishing Two New Refineries In Bid To Become Fuel Net Exporter
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Ten Suspected Kidnappers, Armed Robbers Arrested In Niger
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel British-Nigerian Artist Wants Contemporaries To Take Residency In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Banker, Wife Over $1.49m Money Laundering Scheme
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad