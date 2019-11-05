Kogi/Bayelsa Elections: PDP Cautions INEC Chair Mahmood Yakubu

The Peoples Democratic Party says the Independent National Electoral
Commission should not deploy officials with a questionable character
for the November 16 governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.
The party made this known on Monday in a statement by its National
Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan.
“Our party recognizes that while some are of clean records in their
previous responsibilities, there are others who are known to be of
questionable character and fared far below expectations in their
responsibility.
“The PDP cautions the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, to note
that the deployment of officials with known integrity issues is
capable of triggering a crisis and jeopardizing the credibility of the
electoral process.
“It is also important to state that Kogi and Bayelsa elections present
an opportunity for INEC to show that it has become committed to a
free, fair and credible election without being influenced or
manipulated.
“The PDP, therefore, invites the INEC Chairman to rescue whatever is
left of the commission’s image with these elections by allowing the
will of the people to prevail,” the party said.