Nigerian Stabbed To Death In India By Nigerian

A 39-year-old Nigerian man identified only as Morado has been stabbed to death by another Nigerian named Samuel in Hennur, East Bengaluru, India.

According to the Times of India, a fight erupted between the two men over a plate Samuel had borrowed from Morado to buy food at a restaurant.

After forgetting the item at the place, Morado was said to have slapped Samuel in anger, who soon retaliated in a deadly way.

Police said, “Samuel and Morado were partying at a common friend’s house in Hennur on Friday night.

“On Saturday afternoon, Samuel took Morado’s lunch box to buy chicken from Africans’ Kitchen, a food joint in Hennur.

“Samuel forgot the lunch box at the joint and got the chicken wrapped in aluminium foil.

“Seeing his lunch plate gone, Morado, who was in an inebriated state, abused and slapped Samuel. Others intervened and pacified them.”

However, Samuel would not let it slide, as he later showed up at Morado’s house in Janakiram Layout with a kitchen knife to demand an apology.

A shouting match ensued, which ended in Samuel stabbing Morado in the chest and stomach.

Neighbours called the police and Samuel, who was hiding in Morado’s kitchen, was arrested.