The police in Lagos are still searching for the parents of two children rescued from suspected child traffickers in the city.

The Lagos State Police Command had arrested Chukwunonso Blessing, a 30-year-old woman, in whose possession the kids were found and made a call for the children's parents to be identified and located.

Spokesperson for the police in Lagos, Bala Elkana, told SaharaReporters that efforts are ongoing to unite the children with their families.