Russian President Putin Honours Nigerian, Afreximbank Boss Oramah

President Vladimir Putin of Russia has bestowed the national honour of

“The Order of Friendship” on a Nigerian, Prof. Benedict Oramah,

President of the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank).



The award took place during a ceremony held in the Kremlin, seat of

the Government of the Russian Federation, and was witnessed by senior

members of the government and other dignitaries.



The Order of Friendship is a state decoration established by Boris

Yeltsin, the first president of the Russian Federation, and is awarded

to Russian and foreign nationals for special merit in strengthening

peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between nations, for

fruitful work on the convergence and mutual enrichment of cultures of

nations and peoples.



It is also a recognition of "the active conservation, development, and

promotion of the cultural and historical heritage of Russia; great

contribution to the implementation of joint ventures with the Russian

Federation, major economic projects and attracting investments into

the economy of the Russian Federation; and broad charitable

activities".



The award to Oramah falls under the category of “Special merit in

strengthening peace, friendship, cooperation and understanding between

nations, for fruitful work on the convergence and mutual enrichment of

cultures of nations and peoples”.



It is, specifically, in recognition of the role played by Afreximbank

revitalising trade and economic relations between Africa and Russia as

evident in the success of the Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum

held in Sochi, Russian Federation, from 23 to 24 October, as well as

the rapidly rising trade and investment relations between Russia and

Africa.



Also named as recipients of the Order of Friendship for 2019 were

Vice-President Rosario Murillo Zambrana of Nicaragua; William Craft

Brumfield, a U.S. citizen and professor of Slavic studies at Tulane

University; Professor Emeritus Rein Müllerson, an Estonian citizen and

international law researcher at Tallinn University; Nikos

Daskalandonakis, Russian Honorary Consul in Crete; and Armi Lopez

Garcia, Russian Honorary Consul in the Philippines.



Some previous winners of the honour include former U.S. Secretary of

State Rex Tillerson; former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad;

former United Nations Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, among others.