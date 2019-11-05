South African Court Sets December 3 For Henry Okah’s Appeal

Henry Okah

Embattled leader of the Movement for the Emancipation of Niger Delta, Henry Okah, is set to appear in a Pretoria High Court, South Africa, on December 3 for the hearing of his appeal over his conviction by a Johannesburg court in 2013.

Okah was arrested in 2010 following his alleged role in the October 1 bombings in Abuja, which led to the death of at least 12 people and injuring 36 others.

Okah has repeatedly denied any involvement in the 2010 bombings.

He was subsequently sentenced to 24 years in jail by a South African court, however, his lawyers argued that the court had no Jurisdiction to try him for a bombing that took place in Abuja.

In the notice of the hearing of Okah’s appeal obtained by SaharaReporters on Tuesday and signed by PI Uriesi, his attorney, it was revealed that Okah will be representing himself when the case comes up on December 3.

The document reads, “This is to notify all that the application of the above named applicant (Henry Okah), appealing his conviction by the Johannesburg High Court in 2013 on charges related to terrorism has been set for December 3, 2019 at 9:00am in the Pretoria High Court and will be heard on that day. The applicant will be representing himself.

“The basis of the appeal is that the applicant alleges that he was arrested and charged as a result of the intervention of then President of South Africa, Jacob Zuma, motivated by the MTN group following threats made by the Government of Nigeria to nationalise the company's assets in that country.

“And further, that South Africa had no jurisdiction to try him and therefore acted ultra vires.

“The venue/court room where the matter will be heard will be communicated once that has been determined by the court.”