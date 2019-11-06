Benue IDPs Suffer Loss As Cameroon Releases Water From Dam

Worsening the actions of the Cameroonian government, however, are state government officials who have given out building permits to individuals to erect structures on natural flood plains.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

The decision of Cameroonian authorities to open the Lagdo dam has left internally displaced persons in Benue State reeling. 

The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency in Benue State, Emmanuel Chior, told SaharaReporters many of the IDPs lost crops due to River Benue and Katsina Ala bursting their banks. 
Incessant rainfall and added water from the dam which is upstream River Benue, forced water levels up to heights higher than 2012 records.

“Some of them- Benue State farmers, are IDP’s who recently got intervention from NEMA — Nigeria Emergency Management Agency to go and farm,” he said. “It is double tragedy for them and government, who has been encouraging them to find a means of livelihood.” 

Worsening the actions of the Cameroonian government, however, are state government officials who have given out building permits to individuals to erect structures on natural flood plains. 

Ukan Kurugh, told SaharaReporters many politicians in the food basket of the nation built houses on water channels.

“You know, the water channels within town, most people have built houses on them,” he said. “Successive governments have tried to demolish them but any government that wants to do it, will be forced to stop for political reasons.” 

Kurugh said the flooding had not only affected coastal communities but had ravaged markets and other parts of the capital Makurdi.

“Houses in town have been hit, serious damages have been caused. “Last week there was heavy rain and it affected wadata market and businesses around the bridge. Houses around Benue State University and the Benue state University Teaching Hospital were heavily flooded,” he said. 

Chior said, “NEMA just arrived today (Tuesday), we have started taking stock of the damage. They want to visit some of the local government areas. We are starting with Makurdi local government. It will be inaccurate to give you any figures now because we are still counting.” 

He said the agency had already began multi-sectoral conversations with relevant ministries, departments and agencies in Benue State to get people to forfeit lands and buildings along flood plains.

“People are recalcitrant, some of them hold on to these places and claim they are their ancestral lands,” he stated. 

Meanwhile, the Urban Development Board has marked some houses for demolition. It is a challenge that needs lots of advocacy to resolve, he noted.

The impact of the water released into the Benue River by the Cameroonian government, will proceed on a path of destruction through Delta, Bayelsa, Edo Rivers and Anambra, before emptying into the Atlantic, the director general of the Nigerian Hydrological Service agency (NHYSA), Clement Onyeaso, stated this to journalists at the beginning of the week. 

He urged government officials in the concerned states to evacuate residents of coastal communities. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Environment Many Feared Dead As Building Collapses In Lagos
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tompolo Accused Of Blowing Up Oil Pipelines In Delta
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment Delta Communities Petition Kachikwu Over Imminent Oil Disaster
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Environment 30 States Could Experience Flooding, Government Warns
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Lagos Continues To Remain Littered As Government Transfers Waste Management To Foreign Investors
Environment Lagos Gets Very Filthy Under Governor Ambode's Watch And Transfer Of Waste Management To A "Foreign Company"
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Economy Stop Marginalizing Ilaje People Or Face Civil Unrest, Group Warns Gov. Akeredolu
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Soccer Four Nigerian Footballers Detained For Illegally Entering India
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad