Courtroom Battle: Sowore's Search For Freedom, Good Governance Continues

Nigeria's vocal pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been in the detention of Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) for some 100 days in his quest for a better Nigeria in which respect for rule of law, equity and equality reign supreme.

Sowore is also calling for a non-violent revolution to stamp corruption and bad governance out of Africa's most populous black nation.

But for all that he is being arraigned in court on trumped-up charges of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and money laundering, among others. See Also Human Rights International Rights Group Urges African Governments To Respect Human Rights, Calls For Release Of Sowore, Others

His legal battle to fight against oppression and illegal detention continues today.