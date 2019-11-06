Courtroom Battle: Sowore's Search For Freedom, Good Governance Continues

Nigeria's vocal pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, has been in the detention of Nigeria's secret police, the Department of State Services (DSS) for some 100 days in his quest for a better Nigeria in which respect for rule of law, equity and equality reign supreme.
Sowore is also calling for a non-violent revolution to stamp corruption and bad governance out of Africa's most populous black nation.
But for all that he is being arraigned in court on trumped-up charges of insulting President Muhammadu Buhari and money laundering, among others. See Also
His legal battle to fight against oppression and illegal detention continues today.