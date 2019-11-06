Deji Adeyanju Condemns Buhari’s Planned Censorship Of Social Media

Deji Adeyanju

Convener, Concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju, has rejected plans by the President Muhammadu Buhari administration to censor usage of the social media in the country.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, had on Tuesday said there was no going back on plans by the administration to regulate activities on social media in Nigeria.

But rejecting the move, Adeyanju in a post on Twitter, lambasted the Nigerian Senate for even considering a bill to censor the social media in the country.

He said, “We reject the attempt to censor the social media in Nigeria. This is a tyrannical legislation.

“We will mobilise Nigerians against the anti-social media bill just reintroduced in the National Assembly.

“We killed it before and we must kill it once again. This is an assault on freedom of expression enshrined in section 39 of CFRN.

“The anti-social media bill will affect everyone. It will take away our freedom of expression including freedom to hold opinions and to receive and impart ideas and information without government interference.”