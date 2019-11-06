Falana Expresses Confidence Sowore Will Be Released Today

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has revealed that the pro-democracy activist Omoyele Sowore, would be released today following the perfection of his bail conditions. 

Falana revealed this on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja where Sowore and Olawale Bakara are being tried for charges on cyberstalking and terrorism. 

Falana, who is the legal counsel for Sowore, said they had met the bail conditions.

He said: “I have already explained to the learned prosecuting counsel that we are encumbered by the refusal of the State Security Service to allow us to prepare for the defence of the defendants.

“I had already asked my learned counsel for the prosecution, that we are confident that the defendants will be freed today (Wednesday) from the custody of the SSS having met the bail conditions imposed on them by this honourable court. See Also Breaking News UPDATE: Court Partially Varies Sowore, Bakare's Bail Conditions 0 Comments 2 Weeks Ago

“Once they are liberated from the custody of the SSS, we will be in a position to take full instruction from them.”

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika (SAN), who appeared for the second defendant at the Wednesday’s proceedings, also confirmed the development.

But the prosecution counsel, Hassan Liman (SAN), opposed the application for adjournment on the grounds that the charges were filed and served on the defendants as far back as September 20.

