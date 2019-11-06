Ghana Police Arraign Nigerian For Sexually Abusing, Impregnating Ghanaian Girl

The prosecution said the victim became Great’s girlfriend and the two had been living together for the past seven months.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

Twenty-two-year-old Edah Great has been brought before an Accra Circuit Court for sexually abusing and impregnating a minor.

According to Ghana Web, The 15-year-old worked as a salesgirl at Agbogboloshie in Accra, Ghana.

Prosecuting, Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire, prayed the court to remand the accused person to enable the police to conduct further investigations into the matter.

The court, presided over by Mrs Rita Abrokwah-Doko, remanded Great in police custody to reappear on November 8.

The case, according to prosecution, is that the complainant is a trader residing at Korle-Gonno, Accra, whereas the victim is the complainant’s niece.

The prosecution said Great resides at Agbogboloshie. Somewhere in the early part of the year (2019) the victim arrived in Accra from Kpassa in the Oti Region to learn a trade.

The prosecution said the victim became Great’s girlfriend and the two had been living together for the past seven months. During that period, Great had sex with the victim and she got pregnant.

When the victim got pregnant, she informed the complainant and he (complainant) caused the arrest of Great and a medical form was issued to the victim to undergo a medical examination.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Police Police Still Searching For Parents Of Rescued Children In Lagos
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME ‘Torture House’: Timeline Of How Over 1000 People Were Freed By Police
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Soccer Four Nigerian Footballers Detained For Illegally Entering India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad