Lagos Fire: ADP Charges Government, Firefighters To Be More Proactive In Combating Fire Incidences

Balogun Market is one of the busiest markets in Nigeria with several corporate organisations surrounding it, which should ordinarily have standby fire and other disaster management equipment, but that was not the case.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

Following a fire outbreak at Balogun Market in Lagos on Tuesday, the Action Democratic Party has called on the Federal Fire Service and government to be more proactive in combating fire disasters, which has now become rampant across major markets in recent times.

The party, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Prince Adelaja Adeoye, decried the rate of fire incidences in the country, noting that it was becoming alarming.

Adelaja said, “On the part of the government, there must be serious investment in the procurement of firefighting kits and training of firefighters, which should be stationed in strategic locations, markets and pubs across the country to immediately arrest any fire disaster especially now that the festive season is around the corner.

“Balogun Market is one of the busiest markets in Nigeria with several corporate organisations surrounding it, which should ordinarily have standby fire and other disaster management equipment, but that was not the case. See Also Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

The fire ravaged a section of the market for over seven hours before an attempt was made to put it out.”

The party commends the United Bank for Africa and others whose fire departments were helpful in the fight against the fire disaster.

