Sowore's Wife: The Children Miss Their Father

Opeyemi Sowore, the wife of pro-democracy activist, Omoyele Sowore, says the children of the Sowores miss their father.

Opeyemi said this while addressing journalists in the United States of America.

"They miss their father dearly,” Opeyemi said.

Sowore, alongside Olawale Bakare, is being prosecuted by the Nigerian government for insulting President Muhammadu Buhari, money laundering and treasonable felony.

The pro-democracy activist was arrested on August 3 in Lagos and has remained in the custody of the Department of State Services.

During his ongoing trial, Femi Falana, his counsel, said he would be released today, having perfected his bail conditions.

Mrs. Sowore thanked everyone for showing the family immense support while hoping that her husband would return to New Jersey safely.

“We continue to pray for his safe return home to us in New Jersey," She said.