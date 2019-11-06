US Warns Americans From Travelling To Nigeria's 'High Risk' States

The country urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria “due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 06, 2019

The United States of America has warned its citizens not to travel to some states in Nigeria categorised as "high-risk aeas”.

In a release published by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, 14 Nigerians states were listed with a “do not travel” instruction. 

The country urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria “due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc. Some areas have increased risk. 

“Do Not Travel to Borno and Yobe States and Northern Adamawa State due to terrorism. Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states due to kidnapping.

"Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime,” US advised its citizens.

It added that the country might be unable to provide emergency services to its citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

United States of America US Congress Formalizes Impeachment Proceedings Against Trump
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
International Russian President Putin Honours Nigerian, Afreximbank Boss Oramah
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
International Israeli Embassy Resumes Diplomatic Operations In Nigeria
0 Comments
4 Days Ago
United States of America Trump Impeachment: American Congress To Set Ground Rules
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Burundi Burundi Removed From Recipient List Of AGOA
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Boko Haram US May Send Special Forces To Assist In War Against Boko Haram
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME EFCC Arrests Eight Persons For Illegal Broadcast Of DSTV Contents
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics UPDATED: Real Reasons Buhari Signed PSC Bill Into Law
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Ndukwe Steps Down From Access Bank Board
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Trade Border Closure: Ghanaian Traders Union Cries Out Over Locked Goods In Nigeria
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Ghana Ghana Laments Nigeria's Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Markets Firefighters Still Battling To Contain Balogun Market Inferno
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
CRIME Murder Of Nigerian John Ogunjobi: UK Police Offer £20,000 Reward For Information
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Soccer Four Nigerian Footballers Detained For Illegally Entering India
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Begins Trial of Sowore, Bakare For Demanding Good Governance
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad