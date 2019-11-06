US Warns Americans From Travelling To Nigeria's 'High Risk' States

The United States of America has warned its citizens not to travel to some states in Nigeria categorised as "high-risk aeas”.

In a release published by the Bureau of Consular Affairs, 14 Nigerians states were listed with a “do not travel” instruction.

The country urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria “due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime, which includes kidnappings, hijackings, boardings, theft, etc. Some areas have increased risk.

“Do Not Travel to Borno and Yobe States and Northern Adamawa State due to terrorism. Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Kaduna, Kano, and Yobe states due to kidnapping.

"Coastal areas of Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross Rivers, Delta, and Rivers states (with the exception of Port Harcourt) due to crime, civil unrest, kidnapping, and maritime crime,” US advised its citizens.

It added that the country might be unable to provide emergency services to its citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions.