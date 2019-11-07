Appeal Court Affirms El-Rufai’s Victory

The court upheld the judgment of the election petitions tribunal that had earlier declared El-Rufai as winner of the exercise.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

 

The Court of Appeal in Kaduna on Thursday affirmed governor of then state, Nasir El-Rufai, as winner of the March 9 governorship election.

Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Isa Ashiru, had approached the tribunal but his petition was dismissed for lack of merit.

Ashiru and the PDP had asked the tribunal to cancel a total of 515,951 votes, which they claimed were unlawfully allocated to the All Progressives Congress as well as 124,210 unlawful votes, which they said were added to the PDP through wrong or double entry on the result sheets by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

SaharaReporters, New York

