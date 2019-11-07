Borno Governor Wants To Negotiate With Twitter, Facebook Users With His Name, Gives 3-Day Ultimatum

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, says he is willing to negotiate

with some Twitter and Facebook users who are using his name on their

Twitter handles but warns that they have three days (from today) to

come forward to negotiate with him.



Zulum’s special adviser on public relations and strategy said in a

statement on Thursday (today) morning, "While Governor Babagana Umara

Zulum recognizes and appreciates those who make selfless efforts to

promote the activities of his administration through different media

platforms that include a microblogging and social networking site,

Twitter, the manner in which some individuals or groups have gone

about creating and operating unauthorized personal accounts for the

governor, is totally unacceptable.



"In the last six months, at least five accounts have been opened in

the governor’s name. The media office has made frantic efforts like

sending them direct messages (DMs) to these accounts, particularly one

of such accounts that have generated more than 2,000 followers.



"However, the operators of these unauthorized accounts have refused to

identify themselves or come forward for discussions. At the moment,

the governor has one authorized official account which is @GovBorno.

There is also a recently created personal handle that is already

growing followers.



"However, in order not to embarrass operators of any of the multiple

unauthorized accounts, there will be a three-day delay in announcing

the name of the recently created authorized personal account.



"The delay is to give three days' room to operators of existing

multiple accounts to either close these accounts or in the case of the

one with substantial followers, come forward for negotiations. The

negotiations will, of course, include a critical review of the kinds

of content shared by the account since it was created, the persons

being followed by the account and those following it to possibly reach

a win-win resolution."



The statement noted further, "Operators of any of the multiple

accounts can, within three days, use the same unauthorized accounts to

send Direct Messages (DM) to any of the following twitter accounts:

@GovBorno, @SpokesmanBornoG or @Bundi58. Although Emails may as a last

option, be sent to [email protected] sending DM’s from the

unauthorized accounts would be the best way to indicate that the

sender exercises password control over the account.



”The DM’s should contain the identity of those sending the messages

with the request for meeting at a venue and time that is convenient

for both parties."

