BREAKING: DSS Yet To Release Sowore, Bakare Despite Being Served Fresh Court Order

The new order was signed by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the same court following the perfection of bail conditions by the defendants.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

The Department of State Services is yet to release detained activists, Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare, despite being served a fresh court order by a bailiff of the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Thursday.

Recall that the DSS had on Wednesday turned back the court bailiff and the defendants’ lawyers, who had gone to serve the court order, claiming that they had closed for the day as at 3:30pm.

The court bailiff and lawyers were asked to return on Thursday by 10:30am to serve the DSS the fresh order for their release. See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Turns Back Bailiff, Sowore's Lawyer After Perfection Of Bail, Says We Close At 3:30pm 0 Comments 20 Hours Ago

Though the court bailiff succeeded in serving the order to the DSS on Thursday morning, the agency is yet to comply with the directive.

One of the lawyers, Effiong Inibehe, who confirmed the development to SaharaReporters, said, “I just left Sowore and Mandate at the DSS headquarters, I can confirm that the agency has been served with the order of Federal High Court directing their release having perfected their bail conditions. 

“We are waiting for compliance. I cannot say more than this now.” See Also Breaking News BREAKING: DSS Still Holding Sowore Hours After Fulfilling Bail Condition, Prevents Falana From Seeing Him 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

More to come…

SaharaReporters, New York

