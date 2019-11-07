Buhari Stopped Handing Over To Osinbajo Since VP Sacked DSS DG Lawal Daura -Yinka Odumakin

Yinka Odumakin

The spokesman for the Pan-Yoruba group, Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, has

suggested that President Muhammadu Buhari stopped informing the

national assembly about his being out of the country so as not to make

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo the acting president.



According to him, the last time Osinbajo was confirmed as the acting

president, the former Lagos State attorney general kicked out Buhari's

ally in the Department of State Services.



Speaking on ChannelsTV’s 'Politics Today', he held the opinion that

the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo had been stripped of many of his

duties.



“There have been serial assaults on that office for a long time now.

Since after Osinbajo sacked Lawal Daura, there has never been any data

transmission to the national assembly whenever the president is

travelling out of the country," said Odumakin.



Lawal Daura was the director general of the DSS from July 2, 2015, to

August 7, 2018, when his appointment was terminated by then acting

President Yemi Osinbajo. He was appointed following Ita Ekpeyong's

dismissal on July 2, 2015, by President Muhammadu Buhari.



Odumakin added, "Outside that, we have seen that most of the functions

given to his office have been stripped.



"Many of them have been taken to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.



"You can say that most of those functions are at the discretion of the

president but the question of the president’s transmission of power to

the vice president when he is leaving the country is a constitutional

matter.



“The constitution says that when the president is going out of the

country, he shall write to the national assembly, transmit to the Vice

and when he comes back, he will send another letter… that has not been

done in this case.



"What we have now seen is the chief of staff (Abba Kyari), taking

bills to London for the president to sign."



Kyari’s had travelled to London on Monday to submit a bill for his assent.