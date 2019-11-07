Court To Hear Suit Seeking Final Forfeiture Of Properties Linked To Saraki December 5

The EFCC had told the judge it reasonably suspected that the properties were acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

The Federal High Court, Lagos, has fixed December 5 to take arguments on whether or not two Ikoyi houses belonging to ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, should be permanently forfeited to the Nigerian Government.

Justice Mohammed Liman had on October 21 ordered the temporary forfeiture of the houses “lying and known as No. 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi,” to the government.

The judge had ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to publish the temporary forfeiture order in a national newspaper.

He adjourned till Thursday for anyone interested in the houses to appear before him to show cause why they should not be permanently forfeited to the government.

At the resumed proceedings on Thursday, EFCC lawyer, Abdullahi Idris, told the judge that the order was published in The Nation newspaper as ordered by the court.

The judge fixed December 5 to hear from Saraki and any other interested.

It alleged in a supporting affidavit that Saraki, who served two terms as Kwara State governor between 2003 and 2011, “withdrew over N12bn cash from the account of the Kwara State Government and paid same into his accounts domiciled in Access and Zenith banks through one of his personal assistants, Abdul Adama, at different intervals.” 
 

