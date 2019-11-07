Ibadan Benz Driver Kills FRSC Officer, One Other

An officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps and a yet-to-be-identified man have been killed by a vehicle in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

A statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, said that a team of FRSC officers assigned to monitor and control traffic was approached by a truck driver who intended to make an inquiry from one of the members of the team.

"In the course of the inquiry, a Mercedes Benz ran into the patrol vehicle and in the process killed the arresting marshal and the other person while they were discussing with the other FRSC official occupying the driver’s seat who was also seriously affected by the crash," he said.

"From that investigation, it was meticulously gathered that the FRSC patrol vehicle was not in motion when the incident occurred.

"The seriously injured victim has been since rushed to the hospital for medical attention while the deceased have been taken to the morgue."