Jonathan, Wike Absent From PDP Rally In Bayelsa

The rally held on Wednesday at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Bayelsa to kick off the party’s campaign ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 07, 2019

 

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike were absent from the Peoples Democratic Party’s rally in Bayelsa State.

The rally held on Wednesday at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Bayelsa to kick off the party’s campaign ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.

Speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, warned security agencies against being used to rig election for the opposition parties.

He stated that the PDP would resist any attempt to hijack electoral materials for any party or group of politicians.

Secondus urged Bayelsa people to vote for the PDP as the only political party that can take them forward.

Speaking on behalf of other PDP governors, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said Bayelsa belonged to the party and boasted that no other political party could defeat it.

Meanwhile, the state governor, Seriake Dickson, said, "PDP is the only Ijaw man party that all can feel and be carried along.

"Senator Douye Diri is the only one that can consolidate on the restoration government to take the state forward.

"I want to appeal to our people to vote massively for the PDP as we do not know any other party."

Others in attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Bala Mohammed, and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, among others.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Denies Sidelining Osinbajo After Sacking VP's Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Nullifies Adeyeye’s Victory, Declares Olujimi Winner
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Signing Of Bill In UK
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not ‘Your Excellency,’ Only God Is, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Seeks Modification Of Order Given To Mask Witnesses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Buhari Denies Sidelining Osinbajo After Sacking VP's Aides
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Woman Steals Identities Of Over 20 Women In Canada To Commit Large-scale Fraud
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Legal Atiku Vs Buhari: Keyamo Reveals How Prof. Nwabueze Sought To Destroy Nigeria's Supreme Court
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Appeal Court Nullifies Adeyeye’s Victory, Declares Olujimi Winner
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
International US Warns Americans From Travelling To Nigeria's 'High Risk' States
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Travel Air Peace Aircraft Carrying 96 Persons Experiences Engine Failure Mid-air
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics PDP Tackles Buhari Over Signing Of Bill In UK
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics I Am Not ‘Your Excellency,’ Only God Is, Says Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News DSS Masks Witnesses Against Sowore, Falana Kicks
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military UAE Jets Suspected Of Being Behind Attack On Nigerian Migrants In Libya
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Detained Journalist, Agba Jalingo, Seeks Modification Of Order Given To Mask Witnesses
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Finance Buhari Appoints Ex-CBN Deputy Governor As Finance Adviser
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad