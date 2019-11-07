Jonathan, Wike Absent From PDP Rally In Bayelsa

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan and Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike were absent from the Peoples Democratic Party’s rally in Bayelsa State.



The rally held on Wednesday at the Oxbow Lake Pavilion in Bayelsa to kick off the party’s campaign ahead of the November 16 governorship election in the state.



Speaking at the rally, the National Chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, warned security agencies against being used to rig election for the opposition parties.



He stated that the PDP would resist any attempt to hijack electoral materials for any party or group of politicians.



Secondus urged Bayelsa people to vote for the PDP as the only political party that can take them forward.



Speaking on behalf of other PDP governors, Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, said Bayelsa belonged to the party and boasted that no other political party could defeat it.



Meanwhile, the state governor, Seriake Dickson, said, "PDP is the only Ijaw man party that all can feel and be carried along.



"Senator Douye Diri is the only one that can consolidate on the restoration government to take the state forward.



"I want to appeal to our people to vote massively for the PDP as we do not know any other party."



Others in attendance were Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Emeka Ihedioha, Governor Seyi Makinde, Governor Bala Mohammed, and former Senate President, Adolphus Wabara, among others.