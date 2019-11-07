Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Most Honest Nigerian Leader, Emir Of Daura Claims

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has trumped President Muhammadu Buhari as the 'most honest Nigerian leader' alive.



This is the verdict of the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Farouk Umar.



Even though many fans of President Buhari will want the world to believe that the former military dictator is the most honest Nigerian leader alive, his hometown traditional ruler felt otherwise.



Recently, the Presidency has been ratcheting up campaign that the relationship between the former dictator and the former state attorney general is 'made in heaven'.



Farouk, on Saturday in Daura at the turbanning ceremony of Alhaji Musa Haro as Dan Madamin Daura said, "I want to specifically commend the Vice President for his loyalty, his commitment and dedication towards the transformation of Nigeria to its present state.



"We are fully aware of the situation President Buhari and his deputy, Osinbajo, met the country but today, things are changing for the better because of their efforts.



"This is attributable to the excellent working relationship between President Buhari and Vice President Osinbajo. Prof. Osinbajo is the most honest person and leader Nigeria has produced in recent times.



"His relationship has remained cordial with Buhari largely because of his honesty, I commend you, Vice President. I am particularly happy with the Vice President for the way he has shown loyalty to President Buhari, Daura Emirate is extremely grateful, for your commitment and confidence transforming Nigeria despite the challenges."

