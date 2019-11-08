Donald Trump Jr. Reveals Whistleblower's Name As President Trump's Impeachment Looms

Trump Jr. presented no evidence that the person identified is the whistleblower, although the name has been circulating in right-wing media and on Twitter for several days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 08, 2019

 

President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr. has triggered a backlash after he revealed in a tweet the name of the alleged whistleblower at the centre of the impeachment probe of his father.

Trump Jr. presented no evidence that the person identified is the whistleblower, although the name has been circulating in right-wing media and on Twitter for several days.

The tweet links to a Breitbart News article that claims the whistleblower worked in the Obama administration and “interfaced” with officials who “played key roles” in facilitating the infamous Trump dossier produced by former British spy Christopher Steele, citing as evidence that the individual’s name appears in email chains related to Ukraine policy.

President Trump on Monday also described the mystery whistleblower as an ‘Obama guy’, perhaps drawing from the report. Trump also desperately wants the person exposed, against the tradition.

In a statement to journalist Yashar Ali, the White House said neither the president nor any senior administration official was aware in advance of Trump Jr.’s tweet naming the alleged whistleblower.

At a Trump reelection rally in Kentucky on Monday, Senator Rand Paul, demanded the media unmask the whistleblower, despite federal whistleblower protection laws.

“Do your job and print his name!” Paul yelled as the president clapped. On Tuesday, Paul threatened to reveal the whistleblower’s name himself.

Many of Paul’s Republican colleagues criticised him, saying the whistleblower deserves to be protected.

“We should follow the law,” said Senator Lamar Alexander, “And I believe the law protects whistleblowers.”

