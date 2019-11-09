Appeal Court Upholds Sanwo-Olu’s Election Victory

The Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had ruled in favour of Sanwo-Olu but unsatisfied with the ruling, Awamaridi proceeded to the appellate court.

by SaharaReporters, New York Nov 09, 2019


The Court of Appeal in Lagos has affirmed Babajide Sanwo-Olu's election victory as governor of Lagos State by dismissing an appeal filed by the Labour Party and its candidate, Ifagbemi Awamaridi.

He had claimed that Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election and that he also did not win the March 2019 election.

The Court of Appeal in a unanimous decision, held that the appeal lodged by Labour Party lacked merit.

The five-man panel held that the complainant failed to provide any evidence through witnesses and other channels to substantiate the position that Sanwo-Olu did not win the governorship election.

Reading the decision of the court, Justice Hannatu Sankey specifically affirmed the decisions reached by the tribunal, adding that the petitioner went on a “Columbian journey of making assertions with nothing to back it up.

“The appeal is lacking in merit and is hereby dismissed.

"I hereby uphold the judgment of the Lagos State Election Petition Tribunal.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

