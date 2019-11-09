Ondo Governor Returns To State After 52 Days Away

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu



Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo has returned to the state after 52 days away.

Akeredolu returned on Friday at about 5:30pm in company with some federal lawmakers from the state.

His return sparked wild jubilation among members of his cabinet.

The event was also broadcast live on radio and television stations owned by the state government.

Akeredolu's long absence from the state had forced many government activities to be paralysed.

Addressing journalists at Akure Airport, Akeredolu said that he decided to stay in the nation's capital to rest while treating all files from the state.

He said, "I am back now - stronger and more refreshed. So, certainly I should be able to do better work for the people.

"I have been in Abuja because I needed to re-appraise and do my work.

"And at least, I have treated most of your (Ondo State) files in Abuja.

"I am here to serve the people of Ondo State with full vigour and that is all I would say."

