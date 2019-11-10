Activists Vow To Retrieve Sowore, Mandate From DSS Detention On Tuesday

A group of activists have said that they would do everything within their powers to secure the release of pro-democracy campaigner and Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, and Olawale Bakare known widely as Mandate, on Tuesday.

The Nigerian Government had on Friday declared Monday as public holiday, leaving Tuesday as the first working day of the week in the process.

In a statement signed by Deji Adeyanju, Lanre Legacy and Sanyaolu Juwon, the activists said that the Department of State Services was violating the rights of Sowore and Bakare by continuing to detain them despite two court orders calling for their release.

The group said, “For the umpteenth time, the DSS has failed to release Omoyele Sowore and Olawale Bakare despite two valid court orders served on them to do so. See Also ACTIVISM Activists Commence Sit-out At DSS HQ Over Agency's Refusal To Release Sowore, Mandate

“Despite the embarrassing and unprofessional statement credited to the DSS, Nigerians comprising activists, lawyers, families, friends and citizens came out on Saturday morning to receive the duo.

“As expected but quite unfortunately, the DSS yet again failed to release them under the excuse that we came on a weekend.

“Consequently, we wish to inform the general public that we will once again be present at the DSS headquarters on Tuesday November 12, 2019 to receive both Sowore and Bakare.

“The government should be held responsible should anything happen to the duo.

“It should be noted that Sowore since two days ago has been on hunger strike; he has refused to take anything, not even water; protesting the violation of his rights by the President Muhammadu Buhari government.

“The world is watching. We shall overcome.”